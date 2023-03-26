Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 981.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.