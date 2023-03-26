Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 451.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,982 shares of company stock worth $2,710,184. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.