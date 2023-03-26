Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $429.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

