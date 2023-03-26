Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 28,263 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,776 shares of company stock valued at $498,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

See Also

