Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,896 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $288.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $440.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.