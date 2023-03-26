Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,043 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TechTarget by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other TechTarget news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last ninety days. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

