Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,338,078 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after buying an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ATI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,421 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 24.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 39.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI Stock Performance

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATI opened at $37.73 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.