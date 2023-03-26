Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,529,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,575 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.30 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

In related news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

