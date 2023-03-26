Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 29.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after buying an additional 826,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.49 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

