Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109,083 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NSC opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.