Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,282 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,434,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after buying an additional 96,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.62. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.