Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE IR opened at $55.03 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

