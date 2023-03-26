Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in LKQ by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

