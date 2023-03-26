Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.86. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $247,509.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,351 shares of company stock worth $655,180 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

