Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,686 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

