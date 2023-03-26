Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 51.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,993 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

