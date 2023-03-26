Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.63 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.6 %
LANC opened at $207.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $188.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.
Lancaster Colony Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
