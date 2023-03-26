Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.85 Million in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after acquiring an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -13.71%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

