Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,975 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

