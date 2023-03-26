Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.