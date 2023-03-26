Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 32,806 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $30,514,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 445,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,772,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $1,802,375.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,772,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,223 shares of company stock worth $11,749,484. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.