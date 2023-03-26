Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 6,883 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 256.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $939.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.