Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 7,999 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

