Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.