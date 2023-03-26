Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 346.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 105,827 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 313,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.