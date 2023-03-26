Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,165 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

