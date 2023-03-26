Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $488.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.