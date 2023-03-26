Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,801 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

