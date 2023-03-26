Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,720,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNCE opened at $8.37 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

CNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.