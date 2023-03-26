Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,720,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CNCE opened at $8.37 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.
In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
