Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 105,943 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 73,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 225,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.06 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.54.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.