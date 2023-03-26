Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,850,232 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,850,232 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1,409,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 549,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 549,566 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 582,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,600,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.