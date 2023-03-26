Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,553 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:COO opened at $355.02 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

