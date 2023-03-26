Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 181,691 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,691 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 296,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

