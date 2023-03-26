Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 48,795 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.5 %

HGV stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

