Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 857,368 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

