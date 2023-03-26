Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova Profile

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $117.48.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.