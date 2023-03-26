Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.3 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

