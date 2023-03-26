AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.