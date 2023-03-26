Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Shares Down 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) was down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 113,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,439,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The firm has a market cap of C$15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

