Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Up 1.3 %

AXNX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,021. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.