Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.75 ($4.93).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.69) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.68) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 371.40 ($4.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.11.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

