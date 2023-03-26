Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Badger Meter by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMI opened at $116.97 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.