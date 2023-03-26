Bank of America Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $172.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

