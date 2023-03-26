Bank of America Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $172.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %
DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
