Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,756 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.22. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

