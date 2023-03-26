Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,089 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $44,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 112.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $2,638,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insperity Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NSP opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

