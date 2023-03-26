Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,176 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.14 and a 200 day moving average of $274.62. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

