Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 204,681 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $41,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

