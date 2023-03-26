Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 43,594 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

