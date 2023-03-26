Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 43,594 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $55.06.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.