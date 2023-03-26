Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 98,200 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $43,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

