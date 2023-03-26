Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,170 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $45,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,385,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

